National Weather Service confirms powerful EF-2 tornado hit Tangipahoa Wednesday night

TANGIPAHOA - The National Weather Service determined that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night.

Specifics on the on the tornado's wind speed and path are pending further investigation, according to the initial reported from the NWS.

Residents near Tangipahoa shared photos and video shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday showing the tornado not far from I-55. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a family was able to escape one of the homes without serious injury. Law enforcement asks residents to avoid unnecessary travel in the area.

The National Weather Service also reported the tornado damaged a gas station in the area of Martin Luther King Road.

No major injuries have been reported.

Entergy reported that more than 300 homes were without electricity after the storm. According to Entergy spokesman David Freese, nine poles were downed, 20 spans of wire were damaged, and five transformers needed to be replaced.

Entergy said that they estimate power will be restored around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Wednesday evening between 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. several tornado warnings were issued for a storm starting in St. Helena and following into Tangipahoa Parish.