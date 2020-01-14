National Weather Service: An EF-2 tornado struck St. Landry Parish, Saturday

ST. LANDRY PARISH - The National Weather Service reports that an EF-2 tornado struck just north of Krotz Springs as a string of storms swept through parts of the deep south and midwest over the weekend.

The tornado hit the area Saturday morning. It left a path of devastation, damaging homes and snapping tree limbs throughout the parish.

The National Weather Service survey team studied the damage and estimated that the tornado caused winds of 110 to 115 mph.

The Associated Press reported that a total of 11 people lost their lives as storms moved through the south and midwest.

No serious injuries have been reported in St. Landry Parish.