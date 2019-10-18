National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to accept vaping devices and cartridges

WASHINGTON - The next biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, headed by the DEA and its community partners, is Saturday, October 26.

For the first time since it's start in 2010, the program will accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations on that day.

The DEA implemented National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as a way of reducing the number of opioids and other medicines in American homes.

Last April, the public turned in 469 tons (937,443 lbs.) of prescription drugs at more than 6,258 sites operated by the DEA and its 4,969 local and tribal partners.

For more information about the harms of youth vaping, please visit:https://www.justthinktwice.gov/facts/vaping-what-you-should-know.