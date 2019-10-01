National Pizza Month: California Pizza Kitchen gives away 10,000 free 'take and bake' pizzas

October is National Pizza Month and as restaurants across the country celebrate with specials and discounts, California Pizza Kitchen announces plans to give away up to 10,000 free 'Take and Bake' pizzas.

Pizza-lovers can take advantage of the deal by going to Grubhub.com at 11am today and claiming their free pie, no delivery charge will be applied and no minimum purchase is required.

Fans of the Italian specialty can also find National Pizza Month deals at Pizza Hut and Little Caesars.