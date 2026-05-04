National organization donates tactical vest to area K-9

ST. MARY PARISH - A St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 has a new tactical vest donated by a non-profit organization.

Thanks to donations from around the country, Canine Wounded Heroes was able to give K-9 Buddy a vest at no cost to law enforcement. The organization’s mission is to protect police dogs from gunshots, stabbing injuries and death by providing vests to agencies who want to protect their K-9’s.

“We are appreciative of the generosity of the people who support Canine Wounded Heroes who helped us fill this need,” Sheriff Mark Hebert said. “The new vest will help keep K-9 Buddy and his handler safe as they perform their duties to the citizens of St. Mary Parish.”

The E613 ballistic vest was provided by K-9 Tactical Gear. The vest is made in the U.S. and is equipped with stab protection and a stabilized body extraction harness.