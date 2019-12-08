National Guard positions resources in Baton Rouge, other areas ahead of Nate landfall

Louisiana National Guardsmen from 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team work around the clock to ensure that residents in danger of flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey are safe in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 29, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

BATON ROUGE - High water vehicles are stationed in Baton Rouge and five other parishes as the state prepares for Nate.

The Louisiana National Guard has mobilized approximately 650 soldiers. The soldiers are ready to respond to potential flooding and wind damage this weekend.

The Guard as high water vehicles and boats in Orleans, Terrebonne, St. John the Baptist, East Baton Rouge, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes. Guardsmen are also assisting with the monitoring of pump drainage systems.

