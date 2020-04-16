National Guard, BR Food Bank to hand out boxes of food at St. Amant church, Thursday

ASCENSION PARISH - The Church International St. Amant is partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and The National Guard to distribute food to those who've been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distribution begins Thursday at 9 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m.

Those interested in picking up boxes of food can do so at The Church International St. Amant, which is located at 13423 Hwy 431 in St. Amant.

The boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank notes that before the pandemic,one in seven individuals in its 11-parish service area and one in five children were facing food insecurity. But now, the Food Bank is responding to an even larger need as many families are experiencing temporary unemployment and lost income.

Since contact-dependent donations and food drives are currently impossible, the food bank is relying on monetary donations.

Additionally, food stockpiling has resulted in fewer community donations and a decrease in donations through its Retail Store Program.

Since every dollar donated can help provide three meals to help your Baton Rouge neighbors, the potential $100,000 raised by “Banking on BR” could help provide 300,000 meals to the needy in the Baton Rouge community. Flynn Foster, president, Guaranty Corporation says, “More people need food in the Baton Rouge area than ever before. We simply can’t let our neighbors go hungry.“

Click here for more information on how to assist the food bank in its efforts.