National group alarmed at Plaquemine nursing home conditions

PLAQUEMINE - Families for Better Care, a non-profit group dedicated to improving quality in nursing homes is alarmed at what the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed inside Iberville Oaks. Leaders are calling for immediate changes.



"No one needs to suffer and die from neglect in a nursing home ever," Director Brian Lee said.



Lee's organization rates states across the nation in terms of nursing home care. Louisiana has received an "F" for the last three years according to Lee.



"It's horrifying to know the level of neglect that was perpetuated because of the negligence that happened because of the lack of staff at the facility," Lee said.



Lee said staff needs to be increased there right now so residents don't continue to suffer.



Last week, we showed you Iberville Oaks was the target of two investigations. One by the State Department of Health. The other is being conducted by the sheriff's office. Sheriff Brett Stassi's office has been flooded with calls for help from patients and families of patients who said they were at the end of their rope.



At one point during a 911 call, dispatchers tried to get in touch with workers at Iberville Oaks but were unsuccessful.



"It's a scream for help for the other residents that there needs to be more caregivers, nurses working in the homes to assist these folks," Lee said.



At one family provided pictures of a moldy catheter, an infected mouth, and a bedsore that their loved one received at Iberville Oaks.



Since we began reporting on this story, we have not been able to get in touch with those in charge at the facility. Sheriff Stassi said once his investigation is completed, the results will likely be turned over to the District Attorney's Office to see if criminal charges are necessary.