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National drug take-back today is Saturday; website lists locations across the country

3 hours 21 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 10:01 AM April 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration has set up a website listing locations where people can dispose of old prescription medicine.

The website is https://www.dea.gov/takebackday

This is the 30th year that the DEA has offered the service. Drugs will be collected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

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Law enforcement agencies and healthcare organizations will also offer similar services. People are urged to clean out their medicine cabinets to prevent such drugs from falling into the wrong hands.

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