National drug take-back today is Saturday; website lists locations across the country

BATON ROUGE — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration has set up a website listing locations where people can dispose of old prescription medicine.

The website is https://www.dea.gov/takebackday

This is the 30th year that the DEA has offered the service. Drugs will be collected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies and healthcare organizations will also offer similar services. People are urged to clean out their medicine cabinets to prevent such drugs from falling into the wrong hands.