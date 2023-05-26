National champion LSU Tigers at the White House - Stream their visit live here at 1 p.m.

WASHINGTON - The LSU women's basketball team is at the White House Friday, celebrating their national title win alongside President Joe Biden.

Stream live coverage of the White House visit at 1 p.m. Friday on WBRZ+

Head Coach Kim Mulkey on Thursday accepted a special gift from the Louisiana congressional delegation as her Tigers team began a two-day visit to Washington. Shortly after they arrived in Washington, Mulkey and her players were presented the American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol on the day they won their title.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise wore an LSU football jersey as he did the honors.

The team loaded up the bus in Baton Rouge before dawn, headed to the airport for a charter flight that landed in Baltimore later Thursday morning. They boarded a new set of buses there for the short drive to Washington.

LSU President William Tate told WBRZ that the past couple of months have been a whirlwind of activity for the team.

"What's amazing to me is they never stop," he said. "So you win a national championship, and they're back training, back in school, and doing what they're supposed to be doing.

"It's a big thing, and I'm excited to be in DC with the women's basketball team."

