Natalie Desselle Reid, 'Madea's Big Happy Family' actress, passes away at 53

Natalie Desselle Reid

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an actress known for her portrayal of humorously innocent characters.

Natalie Desselle Reid, who starred in Tyler Perry's "Madea's Big Happy Family," and worked alongside Halle Berry in "B*A*P*S," has passed away at 53 years of age, according to CNN.

Reid's death was tied to complications associated with colon cancer, according to a statement on her Instagram.

Berry took to social media to mourn the loss of her B*A*P*S co-star, saying, "She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife. Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time."

Actress Holly Robinson Pete, likewise, expressed her grief over Reid's death with the words, "I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband."

Reid also starred in the TV series "Eve," and appeared in "Set It Off," "How to be a Player," and in "Cinderella" alongside singer/actress Brandy.

