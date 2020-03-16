61°
NASA Stennis Space Center cancels March 20 event

1 hour 16 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2020 Mar 16, 2020 March 16, 2020 8:01 AM March 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NASA Stennis Space Center/Facebook

NEW ORLEANS - NASA's Stennis Space Center has announced that it will postpone the center's March 20 ceremony to rename the historic A-1 Test Stand on site in honor of Biloxi, Mississippi, native and Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise.

NASA officials say information on the rescheduled ceremony and the next media opportunity activity at Stennis will be communicated when available.

Click here for more information on NASA's Stennis Space Center.  

