NASA debuts the "most powerful rocket in the world," in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans is garnering national attention as NASA engineers plan to unveil the “most powerful rocket in the world” Monday at its New Orleans facility.

According to WWL, the Michoud Assembly Facility is host to NASA’s ‘Artemis Day.’

LIVE NOW: I’m starting my week with a visit to America’s “Rocket Factory” — @NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility. Tune in to see the @NASA_SLS rocket’s core stage & to hear an important announcement about our #Artemis lunar program: https://t.co/b2JKiUiYDW — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) December 9, 2019

The event is described as an unveiling for the media and social media influencers. It will offer a close-up look at the core stage of the first Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

The core stage is being assembled at Michoud and will be tested at Stennis Space Center in south Mississippi.

The day will begin with a press conference by NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine at 9 a.m., which will be broadcast on NASA TV and on NASA Live.

NASA says Artemis I is the first in a series of missions that scientists hope will lay the foundation for human deep space exploration.

The SLS rocket, built in New Orleans, will launch NASA’s Orion spacecraft “farther than any spacecraft built for humans ever has flown.”

Engineers say the SLS rocket is designed for missions beyond low-Earth orbit and will carry crew and cargo to the moon and beyond.

It produces 8.8 million pounds of thrust during liftoff and ascent to carry a vehicle weighing nearly six million pounds to orbit.

NASA says Artemis I is scheduled to launch in 2020.