Narcotics officer arrested a 3rd time amid corruption investigation at BRPD

BATON ROUGE - A narcotics officer arrested twice in recent months amid a probe into corruption at the Baton Rouge Police Department is facing new charges.

BRPD announced during a news conference Monday that Officer Jason Acree would be booked on new charges including malfeasance and making false statements in an affidavit. Police said Acree was expected to turn himself in that afternoon, making it his third arrest since late February.

Police held the briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the ongoing investigation into corruption within its narcotics division, which has been the subject of numerous Investigative Unit reports in recent weeks.

In recent months, corruption uncovered in the department has led to hundreds of local drug charges being dropped by prosecutors. A former BPRD officer told WBRZ, in a tell-all interview with Chris Nakamoto, of coverups, quotas and discussions of planting evidence that happened among narcotics officers.

One officer accused of stealing drugs from an evidence locker and giving them to a friend was arrested earlier this year. Four high-ranking members of the narcotics division were also transferred to uniform patrol as the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned in March that BRPD was investigating the allegations of corruption within its ranks.