Narcotics Division nabs man for solicitation of a prostitute and drug possession

BATON ROUGE- Investigators with the Baton Rouge City Police Narcotics Division say they've arrested a man for soliciting sex from a prostitute and hiding an illegal narcotic in a bodily orifice.

Officers say on Monday evening, around 4 p.m., they were engaged in a proactive patrol of Choctaw at Lobelia near Scenic Highway, an area known for prostitution, when they noticed 45-year-old Ricki Cowart behind the wheel of a white SUV, flagging down a woman who was walking down the street.

Detectives say they found Cowart's behavior odd and pulled him over.

According to a police report, when Cowart spoke with authorities he admitted to attempting to pay the woman $30 for sex.

Detectives say while speaking with Cowart, they noticed a reddish liquid in a green Sprite bottle on his center console that looked and smelled like codeine syrup. They also report getting a strong whiff of marijuana from Cowart himself.

In their official report, detectives say Cowart admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and he was subsequently arrested and brought to 1st District.

While there, officials say they searched Cowart and discovered he'd been hiding a plastic baggie containing 7.31 grams of crack cocaine between his buttocks.

Cowart was charged with one count of distribution and manufacturing of schedule one drugs, one count of distribution and manufacturing of schedule two drugs, possession of schedule five drugs, and one count of solicitation of a prostitution.