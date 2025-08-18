94°
Napoleonville woman arrested for allegedly threatening school bus driver
NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a woman for allegedly threatening a school bus driver.
Alicia Curtis Powell, 47, faces charges of public intimidation.
She allegedly boarded a parish school bus and threatened the driver on Friday morning. After speaking with the person who reported the incident and school board personnel, deputies arrested Powell at her home.
Powell was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and later released on a $7,500 bond.
