Napoleonville woman arrested for allegedly spraying pepper spray at crowd during Mardi Gras parade

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman for allegedly spraying multiple people at a Mardi Gras parade with pepper spray.

Tionna Queen, 23, was arrested for aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery during a fight that took place during Napoleonville's Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 10.

When deputies responded to the fight, they found Queen spraying pepper spray into the crowd, striking several people.

Queen was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and is set to remain incarcerated pending a bond hearing.