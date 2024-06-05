Napoleonville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2023 shooting

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Napoleonville man convicted of battery for a February 2023 shooting was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kevin Carter, 56, was sentenced for the shooting on May 29. He was found guilty on Feb. 29.

According to Assumption Parish deputies, Carter shot the victim two times after an argument the two had. The victim was found injured by deputies shortly after and brought to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Carter was ultimately apprehended for the Feb. 26, 2023, shooting and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.