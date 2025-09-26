Napoleonville man arrested after vehicle pursuit through multiple parishes

PAINCOURTVILLE - A Napoleonville man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit across multiple parishes, deputies said.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Tyler Paul Cedotal, 37, committed a traffic violation while on La. Highway 70 and then engaged the deputy in a pursuit situation. Officials said he fled east into Ascension and St. James parishes, where the pursuit was terminated.

Police identified the vehicle and later arrested Cedotal near Paincourtville. He was booked for aggravated flight from an officer and speeding (31 or more miles over posted speed limit) among other charges.