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Napoleonville man accused of raping minor
NAPOLEONVILLE – Deputies in Assumption Parish say a Napoleonville man faces rape charges after "repeatedly raping" a juvenile victim.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said 59-year-old Rickie Mills was charged with forcible rape and molestation of a juvenile.
Falcon said Mills is accused of repeatedly raping the now 15-year-old since the victim attended primary school. The unnamed victim has been placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.
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Detectives say Mills remains in Assumption Parish Jail pending a bond hearing.
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