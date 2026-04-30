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Napoleonville man accused of raping minor

9 years 4 months 1 week ago Thursday, December 15 2016 Dec 15, 2016 December 15, 2016 3:14 PM December 15, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NAPOLEONVILLE – Deputies in Assumption Parish say a Napoleonville man faces rape charges after "repeatedly raping" a juvenile victim.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said 59-year-old Rickie Mills was charged with forcible rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Falcon said Mills is accused of repeatedly raping the now 15-year-old since the victim attended primary school. The unnamed victim has been placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

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Detectives say Mills remains in Assumption Parish Jail pending a bond hearing.

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