Napoleonville man accused of raping minor

NAPOLEONVILLE – Deputies in Assumption Parish say a Napoleonville man faces rape charges after "repeatedly raping" a juvenile victim.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said 59-year-old Rickie Mills was charged with forcible rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Falcon said Mills is accused of repeatedly raping the now 15-year-old since the victim attended primary school. The unnamed victim has been placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Detectives say Mills remains in Assumption Parish Jail pending a bond hearing.