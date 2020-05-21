Names of fallen officers engraved in Louisiana Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

On Wednesday, May 20 the names of fallen officers in Louisiana were engraved on the memorial honoring their lives and service on behalf of the community. Photo: Louisiana Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

NEW ORLEANS - On Wednesday afternoon, the names of fallen officers who dedicated their lives to serving various communities across Louisiana were engraved into the Louisiana Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at Lakelawn Memorial Cemetery.

The site, which was dedicated in 2002, honors the lives and memories of Police Officers, Deputy Sheriffs, State Troopers, and Federal Agents killed in the line of duty in Louisiana.

According to the FBI, from 1980–2018, an average of 85 law enforcement officers were feloniously killed in the U.S. each year.

In Louisiana, local heroes who lost their lives while protecting the parishes and cities they served are commemorated at the memorial site in New Orleans. Those who visit the Memorial will find the names of over 400 officers inscribed on four marble walls surrounding the center of the site.

Visit the memorial's official website for additional details.