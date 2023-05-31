Names of BRPD police officers killed in helicopter crash etched into law enforcement memorial

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department etched three new names into the law enforcement memorial plaque in front of its headquarters, including the names of two officers who were killed in a helicopter crash while on duty.

The names of Lt. Michael Godawa, Sgt. David Poirrier, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro were etched into the memorial plaque Tuesday afternoon.

Godawa passed away in 2021 just days after his retirement due to complications from COVID-19.

Poirrier and Canezaro were involved in a helicopter crash while assisting in a vehicle pursuit.

The families of the three officers were also honored at the ceremony Tuesday.