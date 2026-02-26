66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Name Your Seat' campaign for Lincoln Theater held at McKinley Alumni Center

1 hour 44 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, February 26 2026 Feb 26, 2026 February 26, 2026 9:59 PM February 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After an extensive renovation, the Lincoln Theater will re-open this year; before then, though, tonight was about raising money.

Trending News

The theatre held the "Name Your Seat" campaign at McKinley Alumni Center, selling name plates that'll be mounted on the seats.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days