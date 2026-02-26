66°
Latest Weather Blog
'Name Your Seat' campaign for Lincoln Theater held at McKinley Alumni Center
BATON ROUGE - After an extensive renovation, the Lincoln Theater will re-open this year; before then, though, tonight was about raising money.
Trending News
The theatre held the "Name Your Seat" campaign at McKinley Alumni Center, selling name plates that'll be mounted on the seats.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Repairs begin after sewage backups frustrate Baton Rouge...
-
Bond set for student accused of having gun that went off at...
-
Louisiana lawmaker proposes bill criminalizing aggressive, reckless throwing from Mardi Gras floats
-
Southern's Human Jukebox joins HBCU bands to celebrate Michael Jackson ahead of...
-
USS Kidd expected to boost Baton Rouge economy upon ship's return