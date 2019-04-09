Name That Bird!

For the 31st year, Downtown Baton Rouge will kickoff Thanksgiving morning with a guilt easing run before an afternoon of feasting. This year though, the team at FRESHJUNKIE Racing wants your help tagging the race’s namesake bird.

The community is welcome to submit suggest names via the race website, and click on the “name that turkey” tab. All submissions will be welcome and eventually those names will be narrowed down to a few for final voting.

The Baton Rouge Turkey Trot is a local thanksgiving tradition – one that servers the community by keeping them active and fit through racing and partners with the March of Dimes as a fund-raiser to help their organization both financially and by spreading the word about the work they do. The 2016 edition saw a growing number of participants and was the largest registered field for the March of Dimes in 30 years.

Since 2003, The March Of Dimes fight to save babies has been strongly characterized by their Prematurity Campaign. The rising incidence of premature birth has demanded action, and The March of Dimes has responded by initiating an intensive, multi-year campaign to raise awareness and find the causes of prematurity. The March of Dimes has led the way to discover the genetic causes of birth defects, to promote newborn screening, and to educate medical professionals and the public about best practices for healthy pregnancy. The March of Dimes has supported research for surfactant therapy to treat respiratory distress and helped initiate the system of regional neonatal intensive care for premature and sick babies. Their recent Folic Acid Campaign achieved a dramatic reduction in the incidence of neural tube defects, birth defects of the brain and spine.