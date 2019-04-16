Naked woman charged with fifth DWI after crash, attempted carjacking

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman following a crash and attempted carjacking Monday.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a crash in the 9100 block of Highland Road. The crash involved a white 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada which went off the roadway and hit a fence and a tree before coming to a stop. The vehicle wasn't registered to anyone.

Multiple callers said they saw a naked woman walking away from the scene of the crash. One of the callers said they had given the woman a gray sweater.

A short time later, a carjacking was reported on Highland Road and Staring Lane. According to the victim, a woman in a gray sweater got in the passenger side of her car.

The suspect said there was an emergency and she needed the vehicle. Police say the woman then proceeded to hit the victim in an attempt to gain control of the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect got out of the vehicle at the intersection of Lee Drive and Highland Road.

Later Monday, police responded to a residence on Highland Road after a woman matching the suspect’s description arrived at the address.

The woman was identified as Ettenna Kelly.

The caller advised Kelly had shown up to the residence with cuts on her hand and legs. While speaking with authorities Kelly appeared to be very disoriented and hallucinated in front of the officers. Kelly allegedly admitted to "smoking marijuana all night long." She also allegedly admitted to the attempted carjacking.

Kelly was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (fifth offense), reckless operation of a vehicle, careless operation, attempted carjacking, and failure to register a vehicle.