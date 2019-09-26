88°
Naked man discovered on airport tarmac, says he was robbed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama have taken a naked man discovered on an airport tarmac into custody.
Photos and videos shared with news outlets show the unclothed man sitting on the ground Thursday morning at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams says the man told authorities he'd been robbed in the area. He then walked onto airport property.
Passenger Stephen Reeves told AL.com a worker at the airport got a blanket to cover the man.
Police didn't release the man's name but say he had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant in Shelby County. It's unclear whether he was arrested or charged.
