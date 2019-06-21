90°
Naked man causes brief disruption at Detroit Metro airport

1 hour 59 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 June 21, 2019 9:21 AM June 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Detroit Metropolitan Airport Facebook

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man took off more than his belt and shoes at a Detroit Metropolitan Airport security checkpoint, and that he got completely naked before trying to pass through a metal detector.

The Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement that the man walked up to a checkpoint at the suburban Detroit airport early Friday and disrobed. He then disconnected a stanchion, or barrier, and approached a metal detector, but security didn't let him through.

Airport police and fire crews responded and determined the man didn't pose a threat, but word of his naked appearance spread on Twitter.

The airport says the man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

