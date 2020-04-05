Naked man arrested after carjacking in hotel parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Police say a naked and confused man was taken into custody Tuesday night after he allegedly punched another man and stole his truck in a hotel parking lot.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer responded to a hotel in the 6400 block of Greenwell Springs Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told police he had been sitting in his work truck when the naked attacker walked up, punched him in the forehead and pulled him out of the vehicle.

The man, later identified as 41-year-old Terrance King, then hopped into the truck and drove to the rear of the motel.

When police made contact with King, he was sitting in the truck, still in the buff, and refusing to comply with the officer. After the officer ordered King to exit the vehicle a second time, the nude suspect jumped out the driver's side and landed on the ground.

King was then handcuffed and questioned by police. The suspected carjacker then told police that he had no idea where he was, what he was doing or why he was naked to begin with.

King was charged with carjacking, second-degree battery and obscenity.