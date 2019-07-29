Latest Weather Blog
Naked intruder arrested, accused of attacking victims
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of entering a residence and attacking two people.
On Sunday at approximately 5 p.m., police were called to a location in the 5300 block of Annette Street in reference to a naked man causing a disturbance. At the scene, authorities discovered the naked man had entered a woman's residence without her consent and punched a juvenile.
The man was later identified as Reginald Millican. According to the arrest report, another victim tried to intervene but was also attacked by Millican.
The juvenile wasn't at the scene when police arrived.
During the course of the investigation, police obtained video of Millican in the roadway attempting to fight other people in the area.
Millican was arrested and charged with obscenity, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple battery.
