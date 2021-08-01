Nakamoto: Racist behavior under investigation at State Police; internal documents show it dates back decades

BATON ROUGE- Internal State Police disciplinary documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit show Bob Brown, the former chief of staff, was disciplined for displaying a Confederate flag in his office and admitted the n-word was part of his vocabulary.

Brown received discipline for violating the code of conduct and ethics and for conduct unbecoming when he was stationed in Monroe as a sergeant in the narcotics division, according to records.

Watch this story on WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 - stream the news here

Internal records show a trooper complained after hearing Brown used the n-word involving a State Police promotional exam. That complaint was lodged in April of 2000.

"I don't understand how those 'n******' could pass this test. They're not smarter than us," the document claims Bob Brown said.

Brown told internal investigators probing the complaint, he routinely used the word.

A discipline letter outlined the findings to Brown: "Although you stated you didn't recall making the comment, you did state that it was possible, since the word 'n*****' is in your vocabulary," the document reflected.

The document goes on to say, "[Brown] admitted that [he] hung a Confederate flag in [his] office behind the door."

Bob Brown abruptly resigned last fall amid growing controversies that were exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit involving how the death of Ronald Greene was handled. Greene died while in custody and after a violent encounter with troopers following a police chase.

Brown's resignation came around the same time the head of State Police, Colonel Kevin Reeves, also resigned amid the growing fallout.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit asked if Brown's personnel record was reviewed before he was promoted to chief of staff and who made that decision.

LSP Captain Nick Manale issued the following statement: "Promotional boards review a multitude of factors during the promotional process. The final promotion decision is handled by the Superintendent."

Bob Brown's son, Jacob Brown, is facing multiple charges after allegations surfaced that he beat minorities in the Troop F area.

Jacob Brown is charged in three different excessive force incidents that occurred over the past two years. The WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered training academy documents that suggested he should have been kicked out for lying twice. The younger Brown graduated from the academy in 2015.

In June, WBRZ learned an internal investigation was underway involving a secret panel determining whether officers targeted Black motorists.

Damning text messages just coming to light this year were attached to exhibits filed in District Court where Jacob Brown appeared to think at least one of the beatings was funny.

Brown is purported to have messaged to other troopers a person he encountered during an arrestee was going to be in pain later: "He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure," Brown's accused of writing.

He continued, "lmao…warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man."

Sources said the feds are getting close to wrapping up an investigation into Ronald Greene's death, and a grand jury could hear the case soon.