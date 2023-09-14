NAKAMOTO: Gun used in St. Helena high school killing traced back to Baton Rouge; feds getting involved

GREENSBURG - The gun allegedly used by a high schooler to murder his classmate in St. Helena Parish earlier this week was traced back to Baton Rouge, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday.

Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto has also learned the weapon used in the killing was a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, and while it appears the gun came from Baton Rouge, it's still unclear how it ended up in the hands of a teenager at St. Helena College & Career Academy on Tuesday.

The new details surfaced Thursday as the ATF, an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, is also getting involved in the investigation, sources say.

The 14-year-old shooter, who has not been identified by law enforcement due to his age, appeared in juvenile court Thursday morning. A judge in Tangipahoa Parish, which is part of the same judicial district, ordered that he remain jailed without bond.

The shooting happened in a student parking lot just after classes let out at the school on Tuesday. Investigators suggested that bullying may have fueled the confrontation that led to the shooting.

The teenager killed was identified as 16-year-old Vernon Gordon Jr. Two other students were injured in the attack, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge.

The school has scheduled a balloon release Friday night in Gordon's honor.

The school system initially canceled classes Wednesday and Thursday, along with Friday's football game. However, the district's superintendent announced Thursday that the school would stay closed until Tuesday, Sept. 19.