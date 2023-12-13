56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NAKAMOTO: East Feliciana deputy arrested on rape and video voyeurism charges

4 hours 5 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, December 13 2023 Dec 13, 2023 December 13, 2023 2:02 PM December 13, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Nakamoto

FORDOCHE- An East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputy was arrested in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday night on charges of rape and video voyeurism.

That deputy was identified as Mason Troth, according to sources.

The charges stem from an incident involving a female in New Orleans who reported it to NOPD. The alleged incident happened in Pointe Coupee Parish.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Mason Troth was placed on administrative leave with pay Wednesday morning after his arrest.

Troth has been employed with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office for a year and a half full time. Prior to that he was a deputy in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Sheriff Travis said he had no prior disciplinary history.

Trending News

Troth posted bail and was released Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $175,000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days