NAKAMOTO: East Feliciana deputy arrested on rape and video voyeurism charges

FORDOCHE- An East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputy was arrested in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday night on charges of rape and video voyeurism.

That deputy was identified as Mason Troth, according to sources.

The charges stem from an incident involving a female in New Orleans who reported it to NOPD. The alleged incident happened in Pointe Coupee Parish.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Mason Troth was placed on administrative leave with pay Wednesday morning after his arrest.

Troth has been employed with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office for a year and a half full time. Prior to that he was a deputy in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Sheriff Travis said he had no prior disciplinary history.

Troth posted bail and was released Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $175,000.