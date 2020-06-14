NAKAMOTO: Deputy arrested after outburst at ER captured on body cameras

GONZALES- An Iberville Parish Deputy with a lengthy history of letting his anger get the best of him resigned before he could be fired Thursday. It comes after an arrest in Gonzales this week that was all captured on an officer's body camera.



Danny Falcon, who was featured by the WBRZ Investigative Unit for bad behavior in 2019, was issued a summons for disturbing the peace this week. Falcon had brought his father to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension because he wasn't feeling well, and he got feisty after having to sit in the waiting room for a period of time that he felt was excessive.



When Falcon began getting belligerent, staff called Gonzales Police. Despite multiple attempts trying to reason with him, he shouted vulgarities at the officers and went so far as to ask them, "are you going to kneel on my neck?"



Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the behavior he witnessed by his deputy on the Gonzales Police Officer's body cameras was outrageous.



"The people of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office are held to a higher standard," Stassi said. "He crossed the line, and that could not be tolerated."



Stassi said he had called Falcon in and told him he was going to be terminated. That's when Falcon tendered his resignation.



"In the environment that we live in today, I could not take a chance of another incident down the road," Stassi said.



Falcon was disciplined back in 2019 for meddling with a DWI as Brusly Police had a vehicle stopped. At that time Stassi pulled Falcon off the road to limit his interaction with the public.



This week though was the last straw, as Stassi said enough is enough.



Falcon was employed by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office for 26 years.