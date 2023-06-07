NAACP seeking travel advisory for Louisiana, citing 'concerning' policies

BATON ROUGE - The state branch of the NAACP is asking its parent organization to issue a "national travel advisory" for Louisiana because of legislative policies and actions that if believes target and marginalize certain groups, including African Americans.

The Louisiana State Conference cited about a dozen "potentially damaging bills" that were introduced in the 2023 legislative session. With time running out on the session, it will soon be clear how many of the measures will become law.

Those singled out include SB 46, which "provides for the review of textbooks and other instructional materials"; SB 159, which "allows seventeen-year-olds to be held and tried as adults under certain circumstances"; and HB 646, which "provides for the annual canvass of registered voters."

The organization lists those, and several other bills, as detrimental to the Black community. Other bills cited, the group says, would have negative effect on the LGBTQ+ community.

The State Conference is asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto all of the items it called out.

Louisiana NAACP officials also raised concern about a decision to halt the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene and the alleged coverup, which has been detailed through a series of reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

The state organization is formally requesting a national travel advisory from the NAACP. In May, such an advisory was issued for Florida in response to what the organization called "aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools."

WBRZ reached out to the Office of the Lt. Governor, which oversees tourism in the state, but a representative said they were not able to issue a response to the NAACP action as of Wednesday afternoon.

The complete list of bills cited by the State Conference follows.

For the African American community:

HB 70: Amends the present law to reduce the opportunity for the reduction of a sentence and parole eligibility for offenders convicted for the fourth or subsequent time of a nonviolent felony offense.

HB 464: Increases the minimum term of imprisonment for the possession of a firearm by a felon from five years to 10 years.

HB 646: Provides for the annual canvass of registered voters

SB 23 makes the Secretary of State the only official who can determine the locations of alternative locations for early voting.

SB 46: Provides for the review of textbooks and other instructional materials

SB 54: Repeals provisions relative to police officers making arrests for certain misdemeanors and felonies.

SB 130: Authorizes retired law enforcement officers and retired elected law enforcement department heads to carry concealed firearms if POST certified at the time of retirement.

SB 159: Allows seventeen-year-olds (17) to be held and tried as adults under certain circumstances.

For the LGBTQIA2S+ community: