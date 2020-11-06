NAACP holds rally for Alton Sterling

BATON ROUGE - National NAACP President Cornell Brooks was called in to help lead the rally for justice after the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Cornell Brooks energized the crowd with talk about stopping police brutality.

"Let us march on, let us march on until victory is won," Brooks said.

Brooks was the feature at the afternoon rally at city hall. About 100-125 people turned out.

"We are here to lend support, stand behind with these branches who are fighting the problem of racial profiling, this 21st-century version of lynching everyday," Brooks said.

About a dozen other speakers addressed the crowd, including a number of candidates for local office, but it was Brooks, who the people came to see.

"A young black black man is 21 times more likely to lose his life at the hands of police than his white counterpart. We know that fact can not be tolerated in our country," Brooks said.

A number of rallies have been held since the death of Sterling, all designed to encourage peace and unity, but some folks at the NAACP rally say it's not diverse enough to do any real good.

"I think we all need to come out in support because the numbers show that we are all tired, we don't want any more violence either on police or civilians," Johnnie Domino, a rally attendee, said.