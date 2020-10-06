NAACP calls for head of Louisiana State Police to resign

BATON ROUGE- As problems continue to mount at Louisiana State Police, the head of that agency has remained silent involving everything. Monday, the NAACP called for Kevin Reeves to step down.

It's the latest push for change following a tumultuous month.

In September, the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed that a trooper called his colleague the n-word and received no discipline. State Police tried to cover up the records then asked WBRZ not to air the story.

Last week, Trooper Kasha Domingue was indicted on felony charges for her role in an on-duty shooting. The shooting left Clifton Dilley paralyzed after he was shot in the back. A federal lawsuit claims Domingue claimed Dilley was charging her, but video evidence did not support that.

Hours after Domingue's indictment, a leaked audio recording surfaced of Trooper Chris Hollingsworth explaining how Ronald Greene died. Initially, State Police told the Greene family he died in a car crash. Pictures of the car show the wreck was a fender bender.

"I beat the ever living f*** out of him," Hollingsworth was recorded saying. "Choked him and everything else to get him under control. We finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there and the son of b**** was still fighting and still wrestling with him trying to hold him down. He was spitting blood everywhere, and all of a sudden he went limp."

Hours after all of that, Kevin Reeves' son Kaleb killed two people in a car crash in the Monroe area. A child is among the dead.

"At this point, we believe Colonel Reeves needs to step down," Eugene Collins with the NAACP said. "We've had a host of issues. This department is going to cost the State of Louisiana a ton of money. This happened under his watch. We understand he's a good man, but anything that happens under your watch, we believe you to be responsible, and we haven't even heard from Kevin Reeves. It's atrocious."

Collins also said the lack of African American lawmakers from the Black caucus is also beyond disappointing.

"If this continues, we have to question whether we can trust them too," Collins said.

Initially when the incidents occurred, the only elected officials to weigh in were State Representatives Ted James and Edmond Jordan. The governor has also weighed in, calling the leaked audio of Hollingsworth disturbing and the lack of discipline for McKay problematic.

WBRZ reached out to the State Legislative Black Caucus but did not hear back. State Police said Colonel Kevin Reeves was also not available for an interview Monday.