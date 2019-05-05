82°
N Carolina officer slain in traffic stop; killer also dead

Source: Associated Press
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina police officer and his suspected killer are dead in a Charlotte suburb.
  
Mooresville police said Sunday that Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was shot and killed during a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police say the killer fled the scene and was tracked to his nearby apartment, where officers found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
  
The department's Facebook page says the 32-year-old officer was a six-year veteran. Police Chief Damon Williams identified the gunman as 28-year-old Michael Aldana of Mooresville.
  
Williams didn't respond to messages Sunday asking for details, including why Sheldon initially stopped the vehicle.
  
Mooresville is a town of 38,000 about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) north of Charlotte.
