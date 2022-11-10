Latest Weather Blog
N.C. couple gets word of heart donor for baby girl after prayer
CHARLOTTE - A North Carolina family says it received a quick answer to a prayer to save their baby daughter's life when word of a heart donor came through just moments after leaving church.
Melanie and Mike Leitner tell WBTV-TV that their daughter Ella Kate had a large mass on a heart ventricle and they were told in November that she needed a transplant. The family was attending Sunday services at their church in Mooresville on Jan. 29 when the congregation took a moment to pray over the girl.
The Leitners say they got a call on their way home informing them that a donor match was found for Ella. Melanie Leitner says, "if this wasn't a God moment, I don't know what could be."
Ella recently celebrated her first birthday and doctors say the family is doing great.
