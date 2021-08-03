82°
Latest Weather Blog
Mystery shooter opens fire on Siegen Lane late Monday; No injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies said gunfire erupted on Siegen Lane around 10 o'clock Monday night but luckily, no one was hit by bullets.
The gunfire was fired at a gas station parking lot.
This story continues below the embedded map.
Investigators said they received a report that someone fired shots into a car near Siegen and I-10 between at the Rieger Road intersection. A vehicle was hit by bullets but no one was injured.
Deputies did not release information about a suspect or motive.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Night Out Against Crime
-
News 2 Geaux: Statewide mask requirement means adjustments for schools, local businesses
-
Heavy law enforcement presence on Siegan Lane Monday night
-
News 2 Geaux: Locals adjusts to Louisiana's reinstated mask mandate
-
Child in critical condition after being shot Monday night
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort