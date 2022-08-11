Mystery of strange lights from abandoned hospital solved

NEW ORLEANS- The mystery of the strange lights shining from inside a room of a dark and abandoned hospital building has been solved.



Director of Information at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Leslie Capo said that university police investigated the sighting Tuesday at Charity Hospital. They determined that the lights came from wooden boards wrapped in lights.



Police say it appears someone broke into the building. They say the items left inside the room will be removed.



Social media lit up this week after images of the lights surfaced. People who spotted the lights from the neighboring Tulane Medical Center posted photos of the sighting. Some thought the lights had come from a Christmas tree.



The hospital has been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina.