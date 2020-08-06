Mysterious dumpster full of trash bewilders neighbors

BATON ROUGE - A large metal dumpster full of garbage has become a neighborhood's latest mystery.

It appears the only group who knows who's responsible for the trash is the company that put it there in the first place.

The large Waste Pro dumpster showed up in a vacant lot at 78th Ave. and Scenic Highway in June.

Angela White is the President of the Southern Heights Property Owners Association and says she couldn't believe it was there.

"I'm driving down the street and there's a huge dumpster loaded with trash," White said. "I was appalled.

White says Waste Pro hasn't been forthcoming with information. When 2 On Your Side contacted Waste Pro, it acknowledged it has received several reports about the dumpster being where it is and that it needs to be emptied.

A Waste Pro representative said they couldn't provide any details about the account.

The dumpster is located on a lot behind Advanced Auto Parts. The business and the empty lot are owned by the same company. A spokesperson for Advanced Auto Parts says while the dumpster does appear to be on the company's property, the dumpster in question does not belong to Advanced Auto Parts.

"We have been investigating who is responsible for having it placed there," the spokesperson said.