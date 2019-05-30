'My prayers go out to Baton Rouge;' Child honors fallen EBR deputy with tribute run

A 10-year-old Florida boy ran a mile to honor fallen Deputy Steven Whitstine, who died early Thursday morning in a car accident on Port Hudson-Pride Road while on his way to work.

The boy, Zachariah, has dedicated his passion for running to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

"Today I'm going to be honoring Lt. Steve Whitstine, hero for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office," Zachariah said before the run. "Tonight we wave the blue and white flag to honor him. My prayers go out to Baton Rouge."

In 2018, Zachariah raised over $11,000 for his foundation. He's now continuing his journey into 2019 in memory of those lost while serving.

