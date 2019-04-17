Latest Weather Blog
Muskrat love: Detroit-area Catholics permitted to eat rodent
DETROIT (AP) - Roman Catholics in the Detroit area get a reprieve from their obligation to abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent. But only to dine on a certain rodent.
The Archdiocese of Detroit says a long-standing permission dating to the region's missionary history in the 1700s allows local Catholics to eat muskrat "on days of abstinence, including Fridays of Lent." The Rev. Tim Laboe says settlers probably had little in the way of a protein source, other than the muskrat, during the harsh Michigan winters.
The custom is especially prevalent in communities along the river, south of Detroit, where Laboe was raised. He says he's heard people say the marsh-dwelling critter tastes like duck, but he disagrees.
Laboe says muskrat "tastes great" and can't be compared "to anything else."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ground breaking ceremony to be held for Comite Diversion Canal project
-
Deputies searching for suspects in string of vehicle burglaries
-
Ascension School Board approves updated security measures
-
Sheriff's office searching for armed robbery suspect in West Baton Rouge
-
Baton Rouge teen reunites with paramedics who saved his life
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...