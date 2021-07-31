82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Musician shot during concert at Louisiana Mud Fest

51 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, July 31 2021 Jul 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 4:30 PM July 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

COLFAX - A zydeco musician and a teenager were both shot at Louisiana Mud Fest on Friday night.

The Grant Parish Sheriff's Office said multiple people were shooting into the crowd. Deputies arrested two people with guns that jumped onto the running boards of a vehicle trying to leave.

Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin was onstage performing when shots rang out. Chris' wife posted on his social media account confirming he was shot during the performance.

             

A 14-year-old was also shot during the concert and suffered moderate injuries.

Trending News

Louisiana Mud Fest's website says they will be canceling the remaining events for July 31.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days