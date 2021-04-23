Music industry mourns loss of pioneering rapper, Shock G

Shock G Photo: Busta Rhymes/Instagram

A musician and entertainer known for creating humorous lyrics and even more hilarious alter-egos has passed away at 57 years of age.

According to BBC News, the music industry is mourning the loss of Shock G, whose real name is Gregory Jacobs, after the pioneering rapper's family announced that he "suddenly passed away" Thursday.

Shock G was widely known for his role as the frontman of hip-hop group, Digital Underground and as a co-producer of 2Pac's debut album.

Chuck D, Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes took to social media to express their grief and honor Shock G's accomplishments.

"What a tough loss at such a precarious time," wrote Public Enemy's Chuck D on Twitter. "Brilliant beyond... such a beautiful free mind, Brother. #RestinBeats my man."

"Rest, King, rest," added Busta Rhymes on Instagram.

Snoop Dogg posted a photo of a pair of jewel-encrusted Groucho Marx glasses often worn by Shock G as he portrayed one of his most popular alter-egos.

The rapper's death was confirmed by Chopmaster J, who co-founded Digital Underground with Shock G in 1987.

He wrote: "34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip-hop band and take on the world.

"Through it all, the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he's awaken from the fame. Long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!"

The rapper also co-wrote LL Cool J's 1991 hit Mama Said Knock You Out, mixed Prince's single Love Sign, and appeared on a remix of Luniz's I Got 5 On It.