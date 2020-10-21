Music industry mourns death of rocker Spencer Davis, the musician behind 'Keep on Running'

Spencer Davis, the award-winning rocker who led The Spencer Davis Group, has died at the age of 81, CNN reports.

The UK's PA Media news agency reported that the songwriter/singer Davis died in hospital at the age of 81 after being treated for pneumonia.

Originally from Wales, Davis founded The Spencer Davis Group in 1963, along with Pete York and brothers Muff and Steve Winwood.

The band went on to produce hits such as, "Somebody Help Me," "I'm a Man," "Keep On Running" and "Gimme Some Lovin.'"

Many of Davis's songs appeared on the soundtracks of feature films like "The Big Chill," "Top Gun," "Notting Hill" and "The Blues Brothers."

Musician Steve Winwood, a member of The Spencer Davis Group, mourned the loss of his friend by paying tribute to Davis, calling him an "early pioneer of the British folk scene," and crediting him with embracing folk blues and rhythm and blues music.

"He was definitely a man with a vision, and one of the pioneers of the British invasion of America in the sixties," Winwood said in a statement released Tuesday.

The Grateful Dead and Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet also paid tribute to Davis on social media, with Kemp writing: "He drove soul into the white rock sound of the time."