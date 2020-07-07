Music at LSU, Southern 'will not fall victim to COVID-19' regardless of upcoming football plans

BATON ROUGE- Through city streets and across football fields, The Human Jukebox and the Golden Band from Tigerland will still play loud and proud on college game days.

Band directors at LSU and Southern University say the music will not fall victim to COVID-19.

"I'm excited to hear how it's going to be. I'm excited to get students involved and to make music," LSU Band Director Kelvin Jones said.

Jones says they plan to march on in the fall, but with safety guidelines in place.

There will be social distancing measures, outdoor rehearsals, and no traveling for away games. Jones says this a change that all 325 band members will be ready for.

"We're moving forward as if we're going to have Tiger Band. It's just going to look a lot different than we have in the past. Our primary concern is going to be the safety and health of our students," Jones said.

Plans for the band are also underway over at Southern University.

"One of the things we're going to do is social distance. We're requiring them to have their masks on when they enter the building. We're also going to take their temperature when they enter in the building," Southern University Band Director Kedric Taylor said.

For the school's 270 band members things will be different, but the show will go on.

"The best is still yet to come. We're going to still make the best of our situation," Taylor said.

The reality is, they don't know what the situation will be, and likely won't know until late July or early August.

The exact number of people, including band members, that will be allowed in a stadium hasn't been ironed out. However, both bands are preparing for the best.