Murphy Law Firm to give away 20,000 masks and 10,000 gloves to those in need

Wednesday, April 22 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Murphy Law Firm will be distributing 20,000 masks and 10,000 gloves to those who are in need, according to their social media posts.

The firm will host a drive-thru personal protection equipment giveaway Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company has handed out 12,5000 masks and 5,000 gloves already, and plan to give away 20,000 more masks and 10,000 more gloves, according to the firm's Facebook post.

The law firm is located at 2354 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

