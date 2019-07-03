Murder victim's son wants death penalty for accused killers

BATON ROUGE- Tahereh Ghassemi's son is calling for swift justice for the four men accused of killing his mom.

"The death penalty is the only thing they deserve," Hamed Ghassemi said.

Hamed Ghassemi lifted his silence today for the first time since his father's arrest. Hamid Ghassemi is accused of being the mastermind behind his ex-wife's murder. Investigators said he hired a man who worked for him to carry out the murder. Two other men also participated according to investigators.

"Why, why, $10,000, why," Hamed Ghassemi asked.

The Investigative Unit found out Tahereh Ghassemi had recently been awarded a $1 million divorce settlement. Hamid tried to claim his marriage to her was illegitimate. However, the courts sided with her. Ghassemi did not want to comment on whether he believed his father was capable of committing such an act.

Tahereh Ghassemi went missing last month. Her burned out Jaguar was found nearly ten miles away from home. Investigators said she was shot then buried in St. Helena Parish.

"It's not something I can go to sleep knowing she went peacefully. It's absolutely horrendous," Hamed said. "I hope the justice system gives them what they deserve."

Ghassemi is currently in the process of flying his mother's remains back to Iran. There, she will be buried next to her closest loved ones.

"On behalf of my mother and I, I want to thank the community for all of their prayers, all support and all the hard work of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Department," Hamed said.