Murder trial for woman accused of poisoning boyfriend, husband expected to wrap Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Meshell Hale walked out of court, free to go home Tuesday, possibly for the last time.

Judge Raymond Bigelow will take all the facts into consideration after closing statements and decide her fate Thursday. Both sides rested their cases Tuesday afternoon, a week and a day after the trial began.

Hale is on trial for the poisoning death of her boyfriend Damian Skipper, who died in 2015.

She's also suspected of doing the same thing to her husband Arthur Noflin about a year later.

An expert toxicologist testified this afternoon that without a doubt, in her opinion, both Skipper and Noflin had ingested barium before their deaths.

In Skipper's case, it caused his death. He was found to have more than 2000 times the normal about of barium in his liver, what the doctor called a 'horrific' amount.

Monday we heard testimony from a detective that Hale had researched and purchased barium from her computer on multiple occasions.

First in January 2015 and then May 2015. Skipper died in June.

And another purchase in January 2016. Noflin was found dead in March.

Both men had complained of symptoms consistent with barium poisoning and even gone to the hospital prior to their deaths.

Due to weather, the trial will wrap Thursday at 8:30.